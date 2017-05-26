× Weekend Events: Events 26 – 28 Memorial Day Weekend

Pure Magic: Reality vs. Perception at The MATCH | Friday 7 pm

Witness the impossible live on stage with one of the world’s most renowned underground performers, a manipulator of magic and mind control, Cody Prophet. Not only is this 90-minute performance a tour de force of close-up effects and mentalism, but Pure Magic, Reality vs. Perception goes beyond the standard repertoire to break new ground. $50 – $85. http://www.codyprophetlive.com/

Trey Songz at Warehouse Live | Friday 7pm

See the R&B star Trey Songz play hits like “Slow Motion” and “Na Na” with opener Mike Angel at Warehouse Live. TREY SONGZ PRESENTS: TREMAINE THE TOUR $55. http://www.warehouselive.com/event/1454146-trey-songz-tremaine-tour-houston/

Dancin’ in the Street Motown & More Revue at Miller Outdoor Theatre | Friday 8 pm http://milleroutdoortheatre.com/events/924/

Groove down memory lane this Memorial Day Weekend with the sounds of classic Motown hits, featuring an ensemble of soul singers, funky dancers, and the Bacement Soul Orchestra! Houston’s biggest celebration of soul will knock you off your feet with nonstop classics including a Stevie Wonder tribute! Celebrate music legends with Houston’s top entertainers during the 22nd annual “Thrill on the Hill”.

Michel’le at Grooves Sunday May 28 at 6 pm

Michel’le Denise Toussaint, known mononymously as Michel’le, is an American R&B singer and songwriter. She is best known for her songs from the late–1980s and early–1990s. http://www.bandsintown.com/Michel’le