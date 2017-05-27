HPD: Man fatally shot at NE Houston apartment complex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in northeast Houston which took place Friday night.

Authorities said the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. at Sterlingshire Apartments located on 9002 Sterlingshire Street.

According to HPD Sergeant A. Semmelrock, an unknown suspect shot the victim in the parking lot. The victim died at the scene.

Police are not sure why the man was shot, and they have no idea of who the suspect is.

If anyone has information regarding this shooting, please call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477), or the Houston Police Homicide Unit at 713-308-3600.