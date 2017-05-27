HPD says man stabbed in the face after accused of stealing drink

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON – Here's a reminder to keep your hands to yourself-- especially at the bar.

Houston police were called to Red Foxx Lounge in northeast Houston after a man was stabbed in the face Saturday morning.

Authorities said around 12:15 a.m. at the lounge located on Yale Street, a man pulled a knife out and stabbed the other man in his face because he thought the man had stolen his drink.

Police said the victim was transported to the hospital, and his condition is currently unknown.

The other man was arrested and will be charged with aggravated assault.