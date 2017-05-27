Teenager gets shot in leg during house party in Crosby, HCSO says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CROSBY, Texas – A teenager was shot in the leg during a house party Friday night, according to Harris County deputies.

Authorities said around 11:30 p.m., a group of teens were having a party at a home located on Bal Harbor at Crosby-Lynchburg when an argument occurred.

During the disagreement, an unknown male suspect pulled a gun out and shot a 16-year-old boy in the leg, according to deputies.

The victim was transported to Memorial Hermann and is in stable condition.

The shooter fled the scene and has yet to be caught.