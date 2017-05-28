Educational “Know Your Muslim Neighbor” event encourages interfaith dialogue, sheds light on misconceptions of Islam

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEAR LAKE, Texas -- The Muslim America Society, in partnership with Clear Lake Freeman Branch Library, hosted the "Get to Know Your Muslim Neighbor" event this Saturday.

The focus of this event is for the community to learn more about Muslim heritage and culture instead of what is often portrayed in the media.

The event featured entertainment, arts, presentations, henna and craft booths, and lots of food! Some of the other activities at this fun, family event included “Take a Selfie with a Hijab On,” learning Arabic calligraphy, “Ask an Imam,” and more!

Check out how this unique event helps to create interfaith dialogue and pushes to increase knowledge and misconceptions about Islam!