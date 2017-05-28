× HCSO: Security guard kills man who pointed handgun at him in NE Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Harris County deputies responded to a shooting in northeast Harris County where a security guard killed a man who pointed a gun at him Saturday night.

Authorities said around 11:55 p.m., the shooting occurred near a Taco Bell parking lot located in the 10000 block of Eastex Freeway.

According to police, the security guard saw a man shooting a gun in the parking lot. The man then pointed the gun at the security guard.

Authorities said the security guard shot at the man several times before the man drove away and crashed into a median.

When deputies arrived, they found the man dead with gunshot wounds.

HCSO said the case will be referred to a Harris County grand jury.