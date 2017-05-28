× HCSO: Wreck in Harris County leaves 1 dead, multiple others injured

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A car wreck has left one driver dead and multiple others injured in northeast Harris County Saturday night, according to Harris County authorities.

Officials said the accident occurred around 8:40 p.m. in the 14500 block of Lockwood Road.

Deputies said a woman traveling northbound in a white Impala lost control of the vehicle and accidentally went sideways in the oncoming lane.

The Impala was hit on the passenger side by an SUV traveling southbound, causing the Impala to flip over. The passenger of the Impala died on the scene.

The woman driving the Impala was transported to the hospital in critical condition. Another passenger in the Impala at the time of the wreck was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Two of the three people in the SUV were transported to the hospital in stable condition. One of the passengers was a 10-year-old child.

According to Harris County deputies, the accident is still under investigation.