Houston local wins World Golden Tee Championship

HOUSTON -- The World Golden Tee Competition, held in Las Vegas this past weekend, crowned its new champion-- Mark Stenmark, who happens to be a Houston resident!

Golden Tee is the popular golf video game you can find in most bars around the country. Stenmark was first introduced to the game back in 2008 and was immediately addicted.

"I noticed there was an option to were you could actually make a little bit of money playing the game if you got good enough, so I started putting in a lot of hours," Stenmark said.

Stenmark has won a couple of titles and prizes, but the most precious of all is his newest accomplishment. As the 2017 World Golden Tee Champ, Stenmark will have his own avatar in the game next year.