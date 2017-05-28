Man killed in shooting at a west Houston apartment complex, HPD says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON – A man was killed during a shooting labeled as a possible “family disturbance” at an apartment complex in west Houston Sunday morning, according to HPD.

Police said they responded to a call around midnight about a man being shot in an alley of Nottingham Village Apartments located on 14222 Kimberley Lane.

When police arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound. He was transported to Ben Taub Hospital where he died shortly after arriving.

Authorities said a car with bullet holes on the driver’s side was found a few blocks away from the apartment complex. The person in the car called the police and has been detained because of possible involvement.

Houston police are currently questioning the suspect, and the incident is still under investigation.

If anyone has any information on this shooting, please call HPD Homicide at 713-308-3600.