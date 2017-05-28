Scott Dixon walks away from spectacular crash at Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS – Lap 55 of the 101st running of the Indy 500 would be one of the most memorable as pole sitter Scott Dixon would go airborne before crashing into an inside wall. His car was left in complete debris but amazingly the former 500 winner was able to walk away from the accident and called it “a wild ride.”

The accident forced a nearly 20 minute delay as wreckage was cleared from the track. The accident highlights the safety measures that engineers have made to the cars and tracks to allow drivers to walk away from such spectacular incidents.