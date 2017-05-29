Caught on Camera: Neighborhood bully crashes kids party and unplugs bounce house with little ones trapped inside!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla.-- Talk about a grumpy old man.

Surveillance video shows this stranger entering the backyard of a kids birthday party and pulling the air plug on the bounce house, while little 3 and 4-year-olds are playing inside.

"We were very nervous, and we were very worried about the kids because it was extremely hot," mom Deborah Romero said. "And they were trapped inside the bounce house."

Bounce houses are prone to blowing away with kids inside and causing horrific disasters.

"Somebody could've been very, very hurt," Romero said.

Luckily, quick-thinking parents saved the day.

"We couldn't really reach for all the kids and we unfortunately had to pull one of the kids through the leg," Romero said.

Later on, the family discovered through security footage that an unidentified man was to blame for the bounce house collapse.

The family called the police and began a search to find the man, who appears to be in his sixties.

Someone even edited a funny movie trailer to mock the party crasher.

The mock trailer names the stranger as the 'Bad Neighbor' who 'dared to ruin a birthday party for a princess.'

Now Romero has just one message for the party wrecker.

"Maybe think things through before he does them because this is something that could have hurt the kids really, really badly," Romero said.

Police said they think the man was only trying to unplug the DJ music, instead of actually trying to harm the little ones.

And now cops also think they've identified the backyard bully within the neighborhood.

One thing's for sure, he's probably not getting an invite to any neighborhood barbecues any time soon.