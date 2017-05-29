× Governor Abbott signs House bill 100 allowing Uber and Lyft to return to Texas

HOUSTON– Governor Abbott signed a Statewide ridesharing bill on Monday after a year of protests on Capitol Hill.

The ridesharing bill also known as House Bill 100, will allow Uber and Lyft to return to Texas but will limit many regulations that many Texans protested.

These protests prompted the original removal of the companies from the state. Mayor Sylvester Turner released a statement Monday afternoon explaining the bill for those who may still have safety concerns.

The statement read in part:

“As we celebrate Memorial Day, I want all Houstonians to be aware of serious policy changes affecting the safety of ridesharing companies like Uber and Lyft. Today, Governor Abbott signed legislation that preempts the City of Houston from regulating the rideshare in any way, shape, or form. This means that starting today, just because you see a blue City of Houston sticker, I can no longer guarantee that your car has been inspected to ensure it is roadworthy and safe. Starting today, I can no longer guarantee that your driver has passed a background check that includes all 50 states and the FBI’s national criminal database. Starting today, the City’s landmark accessibility ordinance – which both Uber and Lyft helped to create – will no longer apply to ridesharing companies, so I can no longer require Uber or Lyft to provide wheelchair accessible service or accommodate Houstonians with disabilities. Starting today, if you have been discriminated against, if you have been denied service because of a service animal or disability, or wish to file any other type of complaint against a ridesharing company, the City of Houston can no longer help you. Houstonians will need to send their complaints to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation in Austin or contact their State Legislators for assistance. I know many Houstonians will continue to use rideshare services. Protecting the safety of Houstonians is my top priority. As Mayor, it is my duty to make you aware of these changes so you can be safe now that the State has removed our regulatory authority.”