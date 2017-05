Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON-- It is one truly somber day with one message in mind, “We will always remember you.”

Hundreds, along with Mayor Sylvester Turner and Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, gather for the Memorial Day Ceremony at Houston National Cemetery for one very important reason. To pay homage to the men and women who fought bravely and lost their lives to uphold the freedom, which we all enjoy, everyday.

Following the celebration, roses were placed at each fallen soldiers grave.