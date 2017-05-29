Houston Press Best of Houston®- Best Bike Shop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON- The Houston Press names Blue Line Bicycle Laboratory the best bike shop in Houston.

"I think we stand out because we're just not a very cookie cutter store. We're pretty unique in terms of local bike shops, if you look around the store you'll see that we have a lot of unique brands that are exclusive to our store, brands that nobody else in this city has. You can go into any bike shop in town pretty much and buy a bike from one of the big three manufacturers. There's some small brands that we carry here, this is the only place that you can get them," said Fred Zapalac of Blue Line Bicycle Laboratory.

But they don't just sell bikes.

"We carry full lines of accessories, from hydration packs to pumps, locks, helmets, bags, clothing, lights, color match bells and baskets. Anything that you need to get rolling," said Zapalac.

Looking to get social while cycling through the city?

"We have a Wednesday night road bike ride and then we also have a Saturday morning ride," Zapalac said.

If you want to bike through the bayou city on nothing but the best swing by Blue Line Bicycle Laboratory.