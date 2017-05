× HPD: Man found dead lying in middle of apartment parking lot, police say

HOUSTON– Police are investigating the death of a man in southwest Houston Monday.

According to the Houston Police Department, they received a call regarding a man lying in the middle of a parking lot of an apartment complex around 2 a.m.

Midwest Patrol responded to the scene and said that the man appeared to have been attacked with an edged weapon.

Police are currently awaiting the apartment surveillance video.