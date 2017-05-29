× HPD: Trail of blood leads police to dead body inside southwest Houston apartment.

HOUSTON– One man is in critical condition and another is dead after a shooting in southwest Houston Sunday.

According to HPD, South Gessner Patrol Officers responded to a shooting of a man at an apartment complex in the 8000 block of Gustine, around 9:30 p.m.

The man, who has not been identified was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

After further investigation officers found a trail of blood at the scene, which led police to a separate apartment building across the street.

Officers looked in the window of the apartment and noticed a large amount of blood on the floor. After entering the apartment officers located the deceased body of a second man.

