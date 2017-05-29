Rainy Memorial Day has Houstonians nervous about flooding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON- Memorial day for most, is a day spent with family and remembering our fallen soldiers.

For many Houstonians Memorial Day is also a reminder of the tragic Memorial Day flood, which damaged homes across the Bayou City two years ago.

"Believe it or not I'm not nervous when it rains, more of my friends call and text me to say '"how is it over there? Whats going on? Are you ok?"' I'm not nervous about it because now I've got a plan," said Marian Bell.

Last night’s thunderstorm had some people on edge.

"We were a little anxious, my kids are affected a lot more than we are. We had been flooded out on Memorial Day two years ago, we had about 13 inches of water in our house. I never understood what Post Traumatic Stress Disorder was and now I realize, it's somewhat subtle when an event occurs. The kids get extremely anxious, a little weeping they wanted to put the furniture up. It's just how their reaction is different than what you'd expect." Michael Wadler said.

With a wet week ahead, all we can do is hope for the best.

Try and stay high and dry, Houston.