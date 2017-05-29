Tiger Woods arrested on suspicion of DUI

AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 12: Tiger Woods of the United States watches his tee shot on the first hole during the final round of the 2015 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2015 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
(CNN) — Golf legend Tiger Woods was arrested around 3 a.m. Monday morning on suspicion of driving under the influence in Jupiter, Florida, Jupiter police spokeswoman Kristin Rightler said. Woods was booked into a local jail and released on his own recognizance with no bond a few hours later, according to the Palm Beach County sheriff’s office’s online records.