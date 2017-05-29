Trump defends Kushner following Russia investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON-- President Trump tells the New York Times he has "total confidence" in his son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

These words come days after reports that Kushner allegedly tried to set up a secret communications channel with the Russians.

"Very concerned about the nature of these approaches to the Russians," former United States Director of National Intelligence James Clapper said in a Sunday morning news show interview.

After returning from a trip to Europe and the Middle East, Trump tweeted:

"Many of the leaks coming out of the White House are fabricated lies made up by the #FakeNews media," he said.

It is my opinion that many of the leaks coming out of the White House are fabricated lies made up by the #FakeNews media. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2017

The President also has an unusual ally coming to his defense in former presidential rival Republican Senator Lindsey Graham.

"I don't trust this story as far as I can throw it!" Graham said. "I mean, it makes no sense that the Russian ambassador would report back to Moscow on an open channel that he most likely knows we're monitoring. The whole story line is suspicious."

Some Democrats are already asking for an investigation and even calling for Kushner's security clearance to be revoked.

"If these allegations are true with the Russians about establishing a back channel and didn't reveal that, that's a real problem," California Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff said.

Trump also said he trusts his 36-year-old senior adviser, Kushner, because he is a very good person.

But former CIA Director John McLaughlin said if an intel officer attempted what Kushner is accused of it would be considered espionage.

Meanwhile, Trump's personal attorney visited the White House over the weekend sparking speculation that Trump is gearing up for a long legal battle over some of these brewing investigations.

For Kushner's role with the Trump, he reportedly said, "My job is to put him in a good place."

Many are left wondering if that place is in America or Russia.