Gucci ‘Resort 2018 Collection’ receives backlash over Dapper Dan similarities

HOUSTON– Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele is in hot water after images of his recent fashion show begin to surface online.

Gucci’s ‘Resort 2018 Collection’ was presented at the Florence’s Pitti Palace in Italy, during the Gucci Cruise Fashion Show.

Michele debuted his Renaissance inspired couture pieces donned by floral prints and bold accessories followed by his “Faux-Real Pieces”.

Enjoyed this. #guccicruise17 fingers painted black A post shared by Sarah Mower (@sarahmower_) on May 29, 2017 at 12:06pm PDT

It is unknown if Michele intentionally chose his Faux Real street inspired pieces to pay homage to 80s icon Dapper Dan or not.

The similarities between the two designers were enough to get social media buzzing.

Dapper Dan was a couturier in most if not all senses. played w/ shapes & silhouettes making handmade 1 of 1's. Dapper Dan = Haute Couture pic.twitter.com/QR2Zo8ky7a — j chris page (@veryADVANCED) May 29, 2017

Is Gucci gonna, say, pay Dapper Dan to license that design? Or is it just one of those feel-good unpaid homages on which businesses thrive — Matthew Schneier (@MatthewSchneier) May 30, 2017

Harlem legend Dapper Dan is credited as being “Hip Hop’s fashion godfather.

He is credited with importing fake Louis Vuitton, Gucci and Fendi prints from Korea and selling them out of his Harlem boutique.

His creations can be seen on hip hop royalty such as LL Cool J, Mary J. Blige and Salt n Pepa.

Dapper Dan has continued to be very vocal about his presence in the fashion industry.

In a 2015 interview with Vanity Fair, Dapper Dan said, that his exclusion from certain events helped to make him a non-participant.



In the fashion world everything is repeated and recycled.

As one twitter post stated, maybe Dapper Dan can use this new momentum to help fuel a comeback.

lol i dont see anything wrong with gucci copying a dapper dan piece,38 years later. thts just how it goes. dapper dan should use this energy — Ridge van der Fly (@RidgeFly) May 30, 2017

Gucci isn’t the only who has been accused of stealing ideas. Many celebs have made headlines for copying choreography, fashion and even business ideas.

Celebrity makeup mogul Kylie Jenner and Pop superstar Beyonce are frequently accused of stealing ideas from unknown artists.

A makeup artist by the name of Vlada accused Jenner of stealing many of her ideas for the Jenner’s lip kit launch.

Really @kyliecosmetics? Haven't you gotten enough 'inspiration' from me already? Left is a the work @juliakuzmenko, @brittrafuson and I shot a few months ago and right is @kyliecosmetics new campaign. A post shared by Vlada Haggerty (@vladamua) on Nov 19, 2016 at 8:18pm PST

And In 2011 Queen Bee was under fire for copying dancer and entertainer Anne Teresa De Keersmaeker’s entire video.

