Gucci ‘Resort 2018 Collection’ receives backlash over Dapper Dan similarities

HOUSTON– Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele is in hot water after images of his recent fashion show begin to surface online.
Gucci’s ‘Resort 2018 Collection’ was presented at the Florence’s Pitti Palace in Italy, during the Gucci Cruise Fashion Show.
Michele debuted his Renaissance inspired couture pieces donned by floral prints and bold accessories followed by his “Faux-Real Pieces”.
An exclusive look at the #GucciCruise18 show space inside the Palatine Gallery of Palazzo Pitti, first opened to the public in 1833, the gallery exhibits over 500 paintings mostly from the Renaissance. From the Room of the Niches through Venus, Apollo, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn ending in the Room of the Iliad, #AlessandroMichele’s new collection will be presented today surrounded by paintings by Titian, Raphael, Perugino and more. The rainbow striped chairs for the guests in the rooms are printed with "A Song to Bacchus", a poem by Lorenzo de' Medici, considered the patriarch of the Renaissance.
It is unknown if Michele intentionally chose his Faux Real street inspired pieces to pay homage to 80s icon Dapper Dan or not.
The similarities between the two designers were enough to get social media buzzing.
Harlem legend Dapper Dan is credited as being “Hip Hop’s fashion godfather.
He is credited with importing fake Louis Vuitton, Gucci and Fendi prints from Korea and selling them out of his Harlem boutique.
His creations can be seen on hip hop royalty such as LL Cool J, Mary J. Blige and Salt n Pepa.
Dapper Dan has continued to be very vocal about his presence in the fashion industry.
In a 2015 interview with Vanity Fair, Dapper Dan said, that his exclusion from certain events helped to make him a non-participant.
In the fashion world everything is repeated and recycled.
As one twitter post stated, maybe Dapper Dan can use this new momentum to help fuel a comeback.
Gucci isn’t the only who has been accused of stealing ideas. Many celebs have made headlines for copying choreography, fashion and even business ideas.
Celebrity makeup mogul Kylie Jenner and Pop superstar Beyonce are frequently accused of stealing ideas from unknown artists.
A makeup artist by the name of Vlada accused Jenner of stealing many of her ideas for the Jenner’s lip kit launch.
And In 2011 Queen Bee was under fire for copying dancer and entertainer Anne Teresa De Keersmaeker’s entire video.