× Ariana Grande Manchester benefit concert to feature Bieber, Coldplay, Miley and Katy Perry

(CNN) — Ariana Grande has called on her celebrity friends to join forces with her for a benefit concert honoring the victims and families of the Manchester terrorist attack.

“One Love Manchester” will take place on June 4 at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester. Coldplay, Katy Perry, Pharrell, Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Niall Horan and Take That will also take the stage.

The concert will raise money for those affected by the suicide bombing that took place following Grande’s concert last week.

All proceeds from the show will go towards the “We Love Manchester Emergency Fund,” in partnership with the British Red Cross and Manchester City Council, according to a press release obtained by CNN.

Tickets for the event go on sale June 1 via Ticketmaster.

In an open letter on Twitter, Grande called the attack “heinous” and praised her fans for their “kindness, love, strength and oneness.”

“Music is something that everyone on Earth can share,” she wrote in the letter she tweeted on Friday. “Music is meant to heal us, to bring us together, to make us happy.”

In the wake of the attack, Grande suspended her “Dangerous Woman” tour which will affect dates through June 5. She has not said when she plans to return to her tour but AEG, the concert’s promoters, are offering refunds for all ticket holders.