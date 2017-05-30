× Driver, passenger killed after collision in NW Harris County

HOUSTON — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were killed following a car collision late Monday.

Investigators said the driver was going southbound on the Highway 290 feeder road around 9:45 p.m. when he ran a red light at Spring-Cypress Road. Deputies said the vehicle t-boned a second car and the first driver was killed.

A woman who was a passenger in the second car was taken to the hospital, where she later died a short time later.

The man driving the second car was also taken to the hospital. The second driver was found to be intoxicated, the sheriff’s office said.

Officers said the first driver was not impaired.