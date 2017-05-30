× Driver pulled from car wedged between guardrails in NW Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A woman was injured Tuesday morning after a vehicular accident in the Cy-Creek area, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said a woman was driving eastbound on Spring-Cypress Road when she turned left at Louetta Glen and became wedged between two guardrails around 2:45 a.m.

The Cy-Creek Volunteer Fire Department had to extricate the woman from her vehicle.

She was flown to the hospital in unknown condition.