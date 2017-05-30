× Facebook photo leads to arrest of man seen riding with a baby on a motorcycle, police say

DEER PARK, Texas—A Deer Park man has been arrested after a photo of him and a small child on a motorcycle was posted to Facebook Sunday.

Anthony Braddick, 31, has been identified as the man in the photo and was arrested by Liberty County police at 4:30 p.m.

The Deer Park Police Department are continuing to search for witnesses who may have been in the area at the time of the incident.

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office released a statement that read in part:

Under Texas law, no child under five (5) years old shall be a passenger on a motorcycle and any passenger that does ride as a second person on the motorcycle must be seated in a secured seat to the back of the motorcycle with secure hand grips and two foot pegs.