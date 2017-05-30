× FBCSO: Police searching for 74-year-old missing woman

FORT BEND COUNTY–The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help in finding a senior citizen who is missing.

Irene Wallace, 74, was last seen at the 1200 block of SH 99, in the Richmond area around 2:30 p.m. Monday.

Wallace is 5-feet tall and weighs 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a cap with a patch over her right eye.

She may be driving a 2015 tan Honda Accord, Texas license plate #FWB0459.

Please contact the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office at 281-341-4665 with any information that may lead to the whereabouts of Wallace.