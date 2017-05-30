× HISD partners with Houston METRO to offer free summer rides to students

HOUSTON — The Houston Independent School District has partnered with METRO to offer free rides this summer to all HISD students as part of their Summer of Fun Pass program.

The Summer of Fun Pass allows students to ride any METRO local bus, Park & Ride bus, or METRORail for free from June 1 to Sept. 1, 2017. The program helps students attend summer programs and jobs without having to worry about transportation.

“HISD is incredibly grateful to Houston Metro for offering our students free rides throughout the city this summer,” HISD Board President Wanda Adams said. “This will benefit so many of our students by allowing them to stay active this summer and attend their summer activities with ease.”

A Summer of Fun Pass is required to participate and can be obtained online at RideMETRO.org, by calling 713-635-4000, or in person at one of the Metro RideStores, 1990 Main St. or 1001 Travis St. Students must be entering grades kindergarten through 12 this fall to participate.

The card works in the same way as a regular METRO card. Riders must tap their cards on the Q box to receive the free trip. The Q box is located at the front of the bus next to the driver and on all METRORail platforms.

“When Houston’s largest public transit provider comes together to help our students, it showcases the commitment the city has for its children,” HISD Superintendent Richard Carranza said. “METRO is serving our children in a big way, and students will not pass up this opportunity.”

After Sept. 1, the card reverts to a standard METRO student fare card, which allows students to ride for half price.