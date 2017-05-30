HPD: 4 homeless people injured after car jumps curb in Downtown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Several homeless people were injured Monday night after a fatal car collision in the Downtown area, according to the Houston Police Department.

The victims were camping on the sidewalk at Pierce and Fannin streets around 11:30 p.m. when the accident took place, police said.

"It would appear that one of them ran a redlight," Lt. Larry Crowson said.

One of the vehicles flew onto the curb during the crash and hit the four victims, investigators said. The victim were taken to the hospital. Two of them were in critical condition, Crowson said.

HPD is investigating.

"I was coming to the corner, and I saw this red car jump the light," witness Boyce Roberts said. "Somebody said someone was under the car, so we went over there and we pushed the car from [over] the guy."

The witness said all four victims were under the car.

"We pushed the car back a little bit, so they could get out," Roberts said. "The last one was kind of hurt."