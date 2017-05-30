× HPD: Body found floating in White Oak Bayou

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is investigating after a body was found Monday morning in the Heights area.

Investigators said the victim — who appears to be male — was found floating in White Oak Bayou near the 100 block of Hogan Street around 7:50 a.m.

HPD divers were also at the scene, working to retrieve the body from the water. The body was visible from the Heights Bike Trail.

Investigators have yet to identify the victim.

This is a developing story.