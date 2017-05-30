× Man catches giant Texas bullfrog, photo causes speculation

BATESVILLE, TX – A photo shared by the South Texas Hunting Association has sparked speculation.

Markcuz Rangel shared a photo with STHA of a 13 pound bullfrog that was caught in a ranch near Batesville. The monstrous catch has the post’s commenters questioning if the frog is truly that size.

A spokesman for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department confirmed with the Houston Chronicle that the photo is actually real, but locals shouldn’t be worried about huge frogs roaming around the area.

The frog is positioned towards the camera making it appear larger. This trick is similar to what fishermen do when holding up their catches.

“It’s not as bigly as it appears,” the spokesman said, “Still a big bullfrog, though.”