Motorcyclist in critical condition after I-10 crash, police say

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is investigating after a motorcyclist was involved in a crash Monday night with another vehicle, authorities said.

Investigators said the collision happened around 9:30 p.m. in an eastbound lane of I-10 near I-45.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the vehicle was not found to be intoxicated, HPD Lt. Larry Crowson said.