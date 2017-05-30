× Oberlin College appoints first African-American president

OBERLIN, Ohio — The Oberlin College Board of Trustees has announced the placement of the school’s first African-American president since the institution opened its doors 184 years ago, according to administrators.

Carmen Twillie Ambar will become the college’s 15th president in September after stepping down as the president of Cedar Crest College in Allentown, Pennsylvania. She has served as president at Cedar Crest since 2008.

“Oberlin is a singular institution in American higher education, with an historic commitment to social justice, academic and musical excellence, and the liberal arts,” Ambar said in a press release. “I look forward to my work with Oberlin’s faculty, staff, students, board, and alumni to think creatively and collaboratively together. I am humbled to be joining this institution and excited about the opportunity to lead it into its next era.”

Ambar is a bonafide trailblazer. She had a successful tenure as vice president and dean of Douglass College at Rutgers University, where she was the youngest dean in the university’s history.

The school’s current president, Marvin Krislov, announced his resignation in fall 2016. He will officially step down on June 30, 2017.

A search committee, which included representatives from the Board of Trustees, alumni, faculty, staff, and the student body, solicited nominations, closely reviewed the credentials of the candidates, and conducted extensive interviews.

Several administrators and influential alumni have expressed their satisfaction with Ambar as the school’s next president. The school sent out a release describing her Cedar Crest accomplishments:

“Cedar Crest has thrived under her leadership. Three straight years with budget surpluses and a 35 percent growth in net assets have allowed the college to make significant investments in the campus without borrowing, and the college’s endowment has increased by almost 92 percent. Ambar has presided over the launch of 18 new academic programs and, during her tenure, Cedar Crest has seen enrollment growth in six of the last seven years and this fall will welcome its largest freshman class since 2007.”