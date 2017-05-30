× Reward offered for 19-year-old armed robbery, carjacking suspect

HOUSTON – ATF and CrimeStoppers are offering up to a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction a 19-year-old allegedly responsible for committing three armed robberies in the Houston area.

According to authorities, Myron Potts Jr. robbed an elderly woman at a Wal-Mart in the greater Houston area, for which a warrant was issued. Shortly thereafter, Potts, along with additional suspects who have since been captured, committed an armed robbery at Jack in the Box located at 19715 Holzwarth in Spring, Texas, followed immediately by a violent carjacking.

“We hope someone who know who this individual will come forward as Potts’ violence poses a threat to public safety,” said ATF Houston Field Division Special Agent in Charge Fred Milanowski.

Potts is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds.

Anyone with any information about Potts should contact ATF 888-ATF-TIPS or CrimeStoppers at 713-222-TIPS.