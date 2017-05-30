There’s no sliding past safety measures at Baytown’s “Pirates Bay”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BAYTOWN, Texas-- The Memorial Day weekend video of a 10-year-old in Northern California flying off a water slide has parks across the country testing all their slides. Like the park in California, Baytown's "Pirates Bay" is a city owned water park.

City of Baytown's Aquatics GM Michael Flinn said the slides are inspected annually by the Texas Department of Insurance, through the Texas Municipal League.

"We have to make sure we maintain safety at all times, because we are truly representatives of our city," Flinn said.

Just like on a car, a safe slide receives an inspection sticker.

In addition to annual inspections, park staff check the rides daily. Lifeguards are on hand to ensure riders meet height and weight restrictions.

"We trust our policies," Flinn said. "We ride every slide 100 times before we open it to the public. We try to max out the weight and minimize the weight to make sure everything we're doing is appropriate for the slide and safe for our guests."

