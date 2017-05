Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON- We all believe our mothers know what's best for us.

.....But does she?

We've all heard those age old sayings like; “Wait thirty minutes after eating, before you swim”, or “Don’t swallow your gum it’ll end up in your stomach for seven years”.

It turns out there's no truth behind these common tales.

A latest study shows that maybe mom doesn't know everything.

Newsfix hit the streets to hear what Houstonians had to say about the recent study.