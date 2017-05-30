× HPD, major retailers speak about prescription drug safety

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department joined several of the city’s largest retailers Monday morning in an on-going effort to educate Houstonians on keeping our children safe this summer.

Officers discussed prescription drug safety and prevention tips for keeping medications out of the hands of curious children.

The “Child Safety Starts with YOU” campaign is coordinated by HPD and retailers comprising the Greater Houston Loss Prevention Alliance or GHLPA. The alliance includes Kroger, H-E-B, Randalls, Fiesta, Target, Walmart and Walgreens.