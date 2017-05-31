3 dead after shootout at Greenville car dealership

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENVILLE, Texas - Police in Greenville say three people were killed at a Nissan car dealership.

Dealership owner Rick Ford told police two bounty hunters entered the dealership off Interstate 30 and waited for a man they were planning to target.

Ford says when the man arrived, he pulled out a gun and fired a round of shots. The gunfight, in front of dealership customers and employees, left both bounty hunters and their target dead at the scene.

The dealership will remain closed today as police continue to investigate.