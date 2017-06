Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON-- You don't have to like Donald Trump but you do have to respect the office of the president.

It's tragic! I still believe that you need to try and be the change you want to see in the world.

How can you argue with a group of people with no set principles or values who are not even remotely interested in logic or reason?

Pushing their agenda through at any cost regardless of the damage that it causes.