Concerns of free-speech rally in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. - According to police, Jeremy Joseph Christian stabbed three men on a train last week after the victims confronted Christian for yelling racial and religious slurs at two women, one wearing a hijab. Christian made his first appearance in court this week, shouting, "Free speech or die, Portland. You call it terrorism I call it patriotism. You hear me? Die."

Two men died in the attack, and the survivor has a wound that was millimeters away from being fatal, doctors said.

The Police Chief of Portland is now concerned about plans for two right-wing rallies, in the wake of the stabbing. A "Trump Free Speech Rally" and a "March Against Sharia" are scheduled next month at a plaza managed by the U.S. government. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that Christian was at a rally in April where he repeatedly used the n-word, and police confiscated a baseball bat from him

The Mayor is asking organizers to cancel the events out of respect for the victims, but the city's Chief of Police says he wants Portlanders to be able to express themselves. Chief Mike Marsham thinks shifting political trends create tension that comes and goes, saying, "Since we have different election cycles, and different people in administrations, different communities pop up to voice their concerns."