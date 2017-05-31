× Employee shot during drive-by shooting at Foxxy’s Bikini Sports Bar in southwest Houston

HOUSTON– Police are searching for details surrounding a drive-by shooting at a popular gentlemen’s club in southwest Houston.

According to the Houston Police Department, Southwest Patrol Officers responded to a shooting at Foxxy’s Bikini Sports Bar at 11100 S. Post Oak around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Witnesses told police that a car traveling south on S. Post Oak opened fire, shooting multiple vehicles and a club employee, who was shot in the foot. The employee refused medical attention.

Police are awaiting club surveillance footage and asking anyone with information to come forward.