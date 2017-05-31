Fliers in Texas City promote KKK recruitment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TEXAS CITY, Texas-- Neighbors along 27th street in Texas City were alarmed to find fliers in their driveways advertising KKK recruitment.

Tiffany Bardwell lives in the neighborhood and was shocked by the blatant disrespect to the community.

"Our neighborhood is not like that. We have a mixed culture," Bardwell said. "I was just upset that someone would come and try to separate such a great community, neighborhood that I live in."

Each flier is sealed in a plastic bag along with a few pieces of candy.

....That begs the question, is the Klan trying to recruit children?

Mixing candy in with hate propaganda is a new low, especially when it comes with such a bitter message.