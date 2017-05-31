× Frenchy’s Chicken to be relocated for Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church expansion

HOUSTON– Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church and Frenchy’s Chicken hosted a fun-filled celebration to announce the expansion of Wheeler and the relocation of Frenchy’s Chicken Wednesday.

The two establishments offered live music from Wheeler’s church choir and refreshments served by Frenchy’s to inform the community and give them time to embrace the new change.

Frenchy’s Chicken and Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church are considered by many to be historical landmarks in the Bayou City. The expansion and move comes at a time of gentrification throughout the entire southeast Houston district that is being met with mixed emotions by the public.

So how will this affect the community?

Frenchy’s will be torn down to make room for the church to expand, which will allow Frenchy’s to move to a larger location two blocks down.

Frenchy’s owner, Percy “King” Creuzot and Wheeler’s head pastor, Rev. Dr. Marcus D. Cosby, have come to an agreement to ensure that both Wheeler and Frenchy’s will not let down the community.