HPD: Bags of drugs found after man leads police on high speed chase through southeast Houston

HOUSTON– Precinct Three Deputies were taken on a high-speed chase after responding to a call concerning a suspect wanted for shooting and aggravated assault Tuesday.

According to the Houston Police Department, the driver of the vehicle refused to pull over leading the precinct three deputies on a two-hour long chase from Wade Rd and I-10 East Frwy, to the 610 loop.

The Houston Police Department were called to help the Precinct Three Constables, who continued the pursuit of the armed suspect down the 610, loop towards Martin Luther King Blvd.

The driver of the vehicle ventured into the neighboring community where he lost control of his car and continued fleeing on foot.

HPD Helicopters and K-9 unit found the man hiding behind a shed in a neighboring backyard. The man was bitten by one of the K-9 dogs during the arrest, but was treated at the scene and released to precinct 3 where he was transported, then arrested.

Various drugs and several weapons were found in the car.

The man now faces several charges including Felony Evading.