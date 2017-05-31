5-year-old Houston girl transforms into celebrity look-a-likes for social media’s #TwinkieWednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- At only 5 years old, not many can quite "strike a pose to perfection" like 5-year-old Layla Cain. The pint-sized Houston beauty queen is so good at it, that she is going after the "big girls" in the game, or rather, respectfully paying homage to them.

Layla and her mother, Brittney Cain, have created a bit of a buzz on social media with #TwinkieWednesday, a day in which they celebrate #BlackGirlMagic in all its glory with Layla knocking out celebrity impersonations of women both she and her mom look up to -- not just for beauty and talent, but for doing positive things to empower others.

Brittney Cain turns Layla into miniature doppelgangers, mimicking the celebrity of the week's photos "to a tee" from hair styles -- to make up -- and even backgrounds. To date, she has been transformed into actresses Vivica A. Fox and Taraji P. Henson, singers Mary J. Blige, Eryka Badu and Teyana Taylor, supermodel Cynthia Bailey and many more.

And the Cains' hard work has not gone unnoticed. Both Fox and Henson have shared and commented on Layla's social media page, expressing how much they loved the recognition. Many others have chimed in as well.

NewsFix was there to witness Layla's latest slay -- the beautiful La La Anthony, media personality and wife of NBA player, Carmelo Anthony.

"Queen Layla" is just not all about the glitz and glam; she is a model, actress, dancer, brand ambassador and wants to be a teacher when she grows up.

We say -- "YOU GO GIRL!"