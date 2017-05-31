Maggie Must-Haves: Turn into Glammed Goddess with the best 3D mink eyelashes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- The one thing CW39's Maggie Flecknoe gets asked a lot is: where did you get your lashes?!

Well, Maggie says she naturally has long and full lashes but likes a little extra for on camera or if she's hitting the town.

And she have found her favorite Maggie Must-Have lashes! They're Graffiti Glammed Goddess 3D Mink Lashes.

Maggie came across them on a blog and hasn't looked at another pair of falsies since.

California-based designer and makeup artist, Ernesto Robledo and Maggie have become good friends and he told her that he created them after not finding the perfect lashes for his clients. Now he has developed 15 original designs.

He came up with two dramatic designs (Artemis, Isis), three designs that can be easily worn from day to night (Ixchel, Minerva,Lilith,) and three other designs that can be worn on the daily base( Pele, Mazu,Kali). They are hand made out of cruelty free mink hair, to be fluffy and light in weight.

What makes these different is the fact that they individually curled to give them the 3d effect and best part is they can be worn 20+ times with the proper care.

They come in this awesome box and are only $18! Click here to get your own pair!

Now here's a tip on applying lashes. Maggie recommends you take glue and draw it on your hand like the shape of the lashes. Then dip the strip into it and apply 30 seconds later using tweezers. She'll even use an eyelash curler to make sure they stay in place.