Makeup artist receives backlash over makeup transformation

LOS ANGELES– A makeup artist who goes by the name @paintdatface on Instagram has been forced to take down his latest Instagram photo due to blackface-backlash.

The photo depicts what a white woman would look like if she was transformed into a woman of color. The artist received so much negative feedback that he was forced to remove the photo.

@paintdatface released a statement on his Instagram that read:

“The transformation that I recently posted of a woman transformed into a woman of another culture has been highly criticized by those who don’t understand the message. I deleted the post, not because I had regret or saw wrongdoing, but because of the negativity social media turned it into. It’s been assumed by most that my intentions were to transform my model into a black woman. Truth is, my intentions were to keep the look vague enough to be relatable to many women of different cultures, but the true inspiration of the overall look came from my Cuban heritage.”

Unfortunately many saw it as misappropriation of black culture and not a celebration of alternative beauty.

look at this person jumping through several hoops to prove this isnt blackface (it is; basically said it was in the caption) lmaoooooooo pic.twitter.com/poBpfTsNc8 — black history heaux (@localblactivist) May 28, 2017

Really paintdatface? You want to celebrate black culture? GET A BLACK MODEL! This is clearly blackface, your "disclamer" doesn't change that https://t.co/p724ZDtajK — Nessa (@vanessago_89) May 29, 2017

Misappropriation has been a hot topic issue over the past few years.

In 2015 Disney actress and singer, Zendaya, got into a heated twitter beef with E! News host,Giuliana Rancic ,because of a comment made on the Oscar recap show Fashion Police. Zendaya responded to Rancic via Instagram and said, “There is a fine line between what is funny and disrespectful.”

Rancic tweeted an apology to Zendaya for her insensitive comments.

Dear @Zendaya, I'm sorry I offended you and others. I was referring to a bohemian chic look. Had NOTHING to do with race and NEVER would!!! — Giuliana Rancic (@GiulianaRancic) February 24, 2015

The Kardashian Klan have also been called out by the misappropriation police.

In August of 2016 Khloe Kardashian posted a photo of herself wearing African inspired Bantu Knots with a caption that read, “I like this one better.”

I like this one better ☺️ pic.twitter.com/yUJfKjEoQz — Khloé (@khloekardashian) August 9, 2016

The Twittersphere was quick to jump into action and scream foul play.

really because I like this one best 💁🏾 pic.twitter.com/Ro0JesAYAW — jasm🌻ne (@xjawsminex) August 9, 2016

oh look the culture vultures strike again pic.twitter.com/CkRuVIPbcT — alannah (@guapunzel) August 9, 2016

you should ask Blac Chyna for tips on how to clean those Bantu knots up pic.twitter.com/KMtKwpVE7g — The Broad-Cast (@WeTheBroadCast) August 10, 2016