Makeup artist receives backlash over makeup transformation
LOS ANGELES– A makeup artist who goes by the name @paintdatface on Instagram has been forced to take down his latest Instagram photo due to blackface-backlash.
The photo depicts what a white woman would look like if she was transformed into a woman of color. The artist received so much negative feedback that he was forced to remove the photo.
@paintdatface released a statement on his Instagram that read:
The transformation that I recently posted of a woman transformed into a woman of another culture has been highly criticized by those who don't understand the message. I deleted the post, not because I had regret or saw wrongdoing, but because of the negativity social media turned it into. It's been assumed by most that my intentions were to transform my model into a black woman. Truth is, my intentions were to keep the look vague enough to be relatable to many women of different cultures, but the true inspiration of the overall look came from my Cuban heritage. Although I am saddened by how many people are angered, I can't offer an apology for my artwork and for what I find to be beautiful. The transformation came from a place of love and was not about mocking one's race, but rather about celebrating it. I am so proud to be illustrating a woman representing several cultures along with their achievements, beliefs and histories. Art is interpreted differently by all and sometimes it's uncomfortable, but making this world a better place starts with our mindset – thinking positive, showing love and practicing unity.
Unfortunately many saw it as misappropriation of black culture and not a celebration of alternative beauty.
Misappropriation has been a hot topic issue over the past few years.
In 2015 Disney actress and singer, Zendaya, got into a heated twitter beef with E! News host,Giuliana Rancic ,because of a comment made on the Oscar recap show Fashion Police. Zendaya responded to Rancic via Instagram and said, “There is a fine line between what is funny and disrespectful.”
Rancic tweeted an apology to Zendaya for her insensitive comments.
The Kardashian Klan have also been called out by the misappropriation police.
In August of 2016 Khloe Kardashian posted a photo of herself wearing African inspired Bantu Knots with a caption that read, “I like this one better.”
The Twittersphere was quick to jump into action and scream foul play.