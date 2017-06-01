× Constables find drugs on accused shoplifter in Harris County, officers say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A woman is behind bars Thursday after the suspect was caught with a white powdery substance that tested positive for methamphetamines, according to the Constable Mark Herman’s Office.

Officers responded to reports of a shoplifter Monday at a business in the 26000 block of the Northwest Freeway.

Constables met with the complaining witness, who said she saw the woman conceal merchandise in her purse and then exit the store without paying for the items.

The constable’s office identified the suspect as Carolyn Vitale, 35.

Vitale is charged with possession of a controlled substance. The suspect also had prior convictions for theft, so the charge was increased to felony level.

At the time of her detention, the suspect was searched and a small baggie with the illegal substance inside.

Vitale is being held at the Harris County Jail on a $10,000 bond.