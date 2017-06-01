Graduates stroll down memory lane at their elementary school during “Senior Walk”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUGAR LAND, Texas - About 40 Fort Bend ISD graduating students made a trip back to where it all started for them.

As part of "Senior Walk," seniors returned to Lakeview Elementary School and walked through the halls with young students lined up to cheer them on.

"We're wearing our gowns and all our medals, and I think elementary school students will be surprised to see us like this," said Nene Nwachukwu, a Clements High School senior. "When I was younger, I would see someone older and think they were super distant. Now, they see us up close and personal. They can see that they're able to do something like this, because we were just like them a few years ago."

This is the second year the event's taken place at Lakeview.

"We start talking about college now and setting those goals with our children early," said Alena McClanahan, the school principal. "The work habits and study habits they form now in elementary are what helps them get to high school graduation and then college."

Following the parade, the seniors met with fifth graders, advising them on the best ways to stay good students as they transition to middle school.