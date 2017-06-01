Guy gives girlfriend flowers that turns out to be kale

HOUSTON-- Nothing say's I'm sorry quite like a fresh bouquet of produce.
That's right, 20 year old, Jamarcus Guillory surprised his girlfriend, Jaiyln Hernandez with flowers that turned out to be a bunch of kale.
Guillory noticed the Kale in a box at his job and thought it would make a great gift for Hernandez.
"It was outside of the box on the floor so I figured nobody was going to use it, i thought of my girlfriend so I brought it to her and it changed everything", said Guillory.
Hernandez couldn't stop laughing when she finally realized exactly what she had been gifted.
"I was like what is that? I opened my eyes more clearly and realized it was some type of lettuce, so i started laughing", said Hernandez.
Hernandez took to social media with a post of Guillory's flower mix-up and the internet immediately fell in love with the couple.
Lettuce forgive Jamarcus.
Now, that's a healthy relationship!