Houston area woman describes terrifying scene as reported explosions, gunfire erupt at hotel in Philippines

MANILA, Philippines - A frightening scene in the Philippines!

"Oh my God, you guys! I can hear gunshots," Hessa Gonzales, a Pearland native, shared on a Facebook video. "Oh my God! God!"

Witnesses reported hearing explosions and gunfire at the Resorts World Manila, a major tourist complex, where police, fire trucks and SWAT teams were spotted at 1:30 a.m. local time.

"We're still investigating the situation, the PNP is on-site," an official from Resorts World Manila announced. "We have evacuated the building to make sure our patrons....our staff are safe."

NewsFix exclusively spoke with Gonzales, who was caught in the crossfire just a courtyard away from the explosions.

"I was watching TV and my next door neighbor was banging on our doors telling us not to come out because there was a terrorist attack," Gonzales said. "And that's when I saw people running through the windows, and some people were trying to get out of the windows, trying to jump from the second floor."

Gonzales says there are some reports of suicide bombers and shooters. "Some witnesses saw masked gunmen shooting at the crowd, but it hasn't been confirmed yet."

Smoke could be seen coming from the casino complex.

"I moved to Manila three years ago," Gonzales said. "This is all so surreal that it's happening right outside my balcony right now."

"The guards downstairs earlier were pulling out their pistols as a safety precaution," she added. "And as of this moment, I don't see anyone on the streets."

For the moment, Gonzales said she is just thankful to be alive!

"I'm scared. I was shaking earlier when I was taking the video," she said.

Now the world will have to watch and wait to see if this was an act of terrorists, or just criminals.

Either way, the ordeal left the Filipino people terrified!