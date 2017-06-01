Houston Mayor joins 60 other ‘Climate Mayors’ revolting against President Trump’s pull out of Paris Climate Accord

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - You can add one more critic to the list of those who disagree with President Trump's decision to pull out of the Paris Climate Accord.

Mayor Turner joins 60 'climate mayors' across the U.S. who vow to honor the Paris agreement and fight climate change by investing in renewable energy and energy efficiency.

"The world cannot wait, and neither will we," Turner said.

Since Houston is considered the 'Energy Capital of the World,' you have to wonder how Houstonians employed by the current energy industries are gonna feel about that?